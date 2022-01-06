Civil Defence Force monitoring Bau areas at risk of flooding

BAU (Jan 6): The Civil Defence Force (APM) is monitoring several areas here such as Kampung Suba Buan, Bogag, Serikin, and Tringgus, which are at risk of flooding, said Lt Patrick Lagak Pateh.

The APM Bau officer said the agency is on stand-by mode to face the northeast monsoon, especially for flood-prone areas.

Lagak said 38 personnel are ready to be deployed to any area in the district requiring assistance.

“Preparations had been done since October last year where a few villages had been given cubicle tents that will need to be set up at evacuation centres if needed.

“Early steps were taken because there are villages that are difficult to reach in the event of flooding and these cubicle tents would be convenient while waiting for aid,” he said.

Lagak explained the cubicle tents were distributed to village chiefs according to the number of villagers who may need shelter.

“Therefore, we advised the villagers whose homes are at risk of flooding to always be prepared to face any eventuality,” he said.

He added the water level in the district is still under control and would be monitored continuously.