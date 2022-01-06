Committee to study Sabah’s proposal for annual grants

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 6): A Joint Technical Committee will be set up by the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) under the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 to study Sabah’s proposal for its annual grants.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the technical committee will also be scrutinising the Federal Government’s counter-offer to the Sabah’s proposal.

Speaking after the first Federal-Sabah Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) JCC meeting on annual grants here, Ongkili said they also discussed the terms and references on issues related to Sabah’s special grants.

During the meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun made Sabah’s submissions for review of the annual grant in appeal for urgent repayment of due claims to the state government.

The Federal Government came up with a counter offer.

“However, during the two-hour meeting, we agreed for a technical committee to study, in detail, the State’s proposal and the counter-offer by the Federal Government,” Ongkili said.

He added that the committee is hopeful that some conclusions can be reached on claims before the Special Council on MA63 meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob next month.

Also present at the meeting were Sabah Attorney General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Rusdin Musidi Riman and former Sabah AG, Brenndon Soh.