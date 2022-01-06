Compensation not based on house price – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): Houses should not be built too close to the road and on its reserves, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Bung Moktar Radin.

He said it would make it difficult to widen and upgrade the road in future if the reserves are occupied.

“Road reserves cannot be occupied. If this is understood, they should build a house a little farther from the road.

“When a house is built beautifully, the cost (compensation) is not calculated according to the price of the house but according to the government’s financial ability,” he said on Thursday.

Bung Moktar, who is also state Works Minister, said some 50 houses will be demolished to make way for the Kinabatangan district stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway.

He said the affected homeowners would be given alternative plots of land to rebuild the houses, subject to certain conditions, as well as the government’s financial capabilities.

The highway stretch through Kinabatangan involves three packages that connect Sandakan-Kinabatangan-Beluran and Telupid districts in the east coast of Sabah. The 58km stretch will cost RM877 million.

In November, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched three packages of the highway project for the east coast of Sabah.

Apart from the Pan Borneo stretch, Bung Moktar said, another road construction project was being implemented in Kinabatangan which connects Linayukan in Tongod (central Sabah) with Sinaron in interior Keningau.

The 40km road was started last year at a cost of RM320 million, and is expected to be completed within three years.

“This road network is expected to be a catalyst for the surrounding economy, and it can connect the Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Kinabatangan and Pensiangan districts,” Bung Moktar added.