Dr Sim: GPS’ mandate proves S’wakians reject peninsula-based parties

KUCHING (Jan 6): The strong mandate given by Sarawakians to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th state election proved the people support local parties and not those from Peninsular Malaysia, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The deputy chief minister said following GPS’ landslide victory last month, the people now expect the coalition to fulfil its 34-point manifesto.

“They are looking forward to the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 where among its objectives include basic and digital infrastructure development; increase household income from RM5,000 to RM15,000 per household per month; and exercise the rights we have gained back under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It is indeed a lot of work to do and a very heavy responsibility falls on our Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), state Cabinet and all the elected representatives in GPS,” he said during the GPS Appreciation Night last night.

He said with revenue reengineering efforts by Abang Johari, Sarawak is well on its way to becoming a financially independent state by 2030.

“We will be able to determine what is our priority and make decisions for ourselves.

“By 2030, Sarawak will not only prosper but it will become an inclusive state where every Sarawakian will be proud to call themselves Sarawakian,” said Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the overwhelming support given by voters in the state election reflected their full confidence in Abang Johari to continue leading Sarawak towards a high-income economy by 2030.

“We won 92.7 per cent or 76 out of 82 seats and created history.

“Never before, ever since independence, has a ruling party won with such a strong mandate and overwhelming support given by the voters,” he pointed out.

He extended his appreciation to GPS’ election machinery, workers, supporters, and colleagues for their tireless contributions.

“The win by GPS in the 12th state election could not have been better without your ‘semangat yang tidak mengalah’ (never give up spirit) and your overwhelming support,” he said.

Among those present at the dinner were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.