Eateries, stall owners want clarity on operating hours under NRP Phase 4

KUCHING (Jan 6): Food stall and eatery operators here want the local authority to clarify whether they are allowed to operate past midnight under Phase 4 of the National Recovery (NRP).

Speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday, they say the current directives are not clear enough, and hope the relevant authority or government will do better when it comes to explaining the standard operating procedures (SOPs) now that Sarawak is under Phase 4 of the NRP.

Melky Ngu, 42, who operates a restaurant at Ang Cheng Ho, said felt that the information given by the authorities could have been more specific.

“Not everyone can interpret some of the information, particularly when it comes to the SOPs. I think that is why many are still confused,” he said.

He said it was rather difficult for eatery operators like him to run their business due to fear of breaching the SOPs, adding he hoped the government would look into the matter.

Ngu’s comments were echoed by hotelier Desmond Imong, 45.

“The government should be efficient in explaining what the dos and don’ts are during the NRP Phase 4. Many Malaysians are still not clear about them and some of the information can be rather confusing,” he said.

Kuching Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association committee member Tan Yit Sheng also urged the local authorities to provide further comprehensive details on the SOPs for Phase 4 of the NRP.

“They should clarify on this matter. Although my business operation ends at 10pm daily, many of our members are not sure if we can operate after 12am,” he said.

For a stall operator Chris Zafri Hill, 39, he too hoped for clearer directives about the SOPs.

“Although safety is my concern, I don’t mind if food and beverage businesses are allowed to operate after 12am, but what is more important, is to have clear guidelines and to comply with the SOPs,” said Chris.

Fellow food stall operator Khairul Azhar Sirat, 36, hoped also felt that food stall operators should be allowed to operate after midnight to cater for those working late.

“Nobody is really sure whether they can operate after 12am. Businesses such as eateries or stalls should be allowed to operate after midnight because some of them cater for those who work on night shifts as well as for those who travel or are on road trips.”

Sarawak and Kelantan were the last two states to enter Phase 4 – the final phase of the NRP.

While pubs and nightclubs in Sarawak remain prohibited from opening even as all economic sectors are allowed to reopen during the Phase 4, there has been no clear mention if eateries can operate after 12am.

According to the updated SOPs released by the National Security Council (NSC), entertainment outlets which do not comply with the rules and guidelines set by the local authorities are also prohibited from operating.