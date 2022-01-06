Firm disclaims photo of Gardenia factory in Asajaya

KUCHING (Jan 6): Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad (KTC), the licence holder for the Gardenia brand, has debunked a viral photograph suggesting that a Gardenia bread production factory has been built in Asajaya near here.

Responding on behalf of Gardenia Bakeries (East Malaysia) Sdn Bhd over the matter, KTC executive director Datuk Dexter Lau was quoted as saying in a KTC press statement that it wishes to ‘disauthenticate’ the said photograph.

Lau said there is also no such building bearing the Gardenia Bakeries (East Malaysia) Sdn Bhd trademark currently owned by KTC in Sarawak.

The photograph that has been circulating on social media recently depicts a building with a Sarawakian address, bearing the logo and trademark of Gardenia.

“KTC has the sole right to manufacture and distribute Gardenia bakery (products) in East Malaysia and Indonesia,” Lau said.

“Hence, KTC wishes to disauthenticate the said photo, given that no such building bearing Gardenia Bakeries (East Malaysia) Sdn Bhd trademark is currently owned by KTC in Sarawak.”

Lau, however, said KTC intends to set up its first Gardenia production factory in Sarawak in the foreseeable future.

KTC, added Lau, is currently in talks with Assistant Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government of Sarawak Michael Tiang on such plan.

Gardenia’s set-up in Sarawak is in line with the state government’s initiative, which is to prioritise the welfare of all citizens, thereby offering thousands of job opportunities to Sarawakians with the erection of a mega-size bread factory, at the same time providing an affordable, enjoyable and healthy lifestyle with fresh Gardenia bread loafs, readily available in the state, he stressed.

“With a strong state government offering a positive political landscape, both the Sarawak government and KTC are confident that Gardenia’s establishment in Sarawak will be realised in the very near future,” he added.