KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): The first Digital Sandbox in Borneo where experts in all fields gather, will be set up by the state Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

Its minister, Datuk Yakub Khan, said the centre will be located at the ministry’s premises and is expected to be up and running before the middle of this year.

“This Digital Sandbox, the seventh in the country, is the latest collaboration between the ministry and its agencies, Sabah Net Sdn Bhd and SCENIC. It is a centre where experts in all fields come together to produce ideas and inspiration that can contribute to the development of the state,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry staff here yesterday, Yakub elaborated about the Digital Sandbox by using the digitization of the ministry’s building as an example.

“In our efforts to digitize the building, we will gather all the digital experts to produce ideas and provide inspiration on what is suitable with the condition of the building,” he said.

Yakub pointed out that it was more than just digitalization as other aspects are included such as agriculture, fisheries and tourism among others.

“We will make use of the sandbox in areas that we know will assist and contribute to the development of the state in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap,” he said.

Yakub said that the Digital Sandbox is also a centre for youths to showcase their expertise and talents.

“We welcome the youths to join us in the sandbox and share their expertise. Youths nowadays are very talented and if the talents are not used, it is such a waste,” he said, adding that experts and talents from all over the country and in fact from outside Malaysia are welcomed to pool their resources at the sandbox.

Speaking about the Digital Sandbox in his speech earlier, Yakub said that as the ministry responsible for developing technology and innovation in the state, the setting up of the centre encourages it to work harder to further expand similar programs to other districts as well as use the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) platform to spur the absorption of innovation into Sabah.

The strategic collaboration with NTIS also enabled the ministry to utilize innovation funds from its federal counterpart, he said, adding that the Sandbox will be a platform for youths to test new technological ideas that can drive the state’s economy, increase public and private sector productivity and indirectly promote science, technology and innovation (STI) culture.

During the event, Yakub also launched the ministry’s Digital Bulletin and Dashboard.

According to him, it is the first dashboard in the context of the State Government and covers the departments as well as agencies under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

“This is our effort in raising the quality of the government delivery system,” he said, adding that the Digital Bulletin will be a quarterly publication about the ministry’s programs and activities.

“In addition to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry’s Dashboard and Bulletin, today we will also see the ministry’s website which has been improved with Virtual Reality elements and visitor display using analytical data. This is in line with the name of this ministry which is based on science, technology and innovation,” he stressed.

Yakub expressed that all employees of the ministry as well as the departments and agencies under it will always be proactive and fast in producing high performance impact as well as mainstreaming science technology and innovation.

This excellent work culture will intensify the quality of delivery to the community thereby increasing productivity in driving IR4.0, he opined.

“In an effort to cultivate science in the community, the ministry will continue to propose the development of a science and innovation center in the state library buildings throughout the state in phases starting at the Keningau Branch Library,” he said, adding that he wants to see the project completed this year.

Yakub also pointed out that the ministry must focus on improving digital infrastructure in Sabah.

“For this purpose, we have already installed the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) service in 24 rural locations. This year, I asked the ministry to install another 300 VSATs throughout the state. I hope that this effort will bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas,” he said.

According to him, emphasis should be given to the development of innopreneurs, which is to produce innovation-based entrepreneurs among the B40 and M40 involving innovative products and the digital economy.

Yakub also reminded the ministry’s staff to stay away from corrupt practices and to ensure that all initiatives outlined in the ministry’s Organizational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2021-2025.

The successful implementation of the integrity week implemented last November will be continued with various programs and activities this year, he said, adding that this is aimed at fighting corruption and misconduct among the ministry’s staff.