Keningau, Kota Marudu leaders leave Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): Parti Warisan was hit by yet another blow as leaders from its Keningau and Kota Marudu divisions have ditched the party to join Datuk Peter Anthony’s new KDM-based political party.

The Keningau division lost its vice chief Jickol Tagua, acting women’s chief cum deputy chief Julimah Anggula, and Wirawati chief and Wirawati Exco Fadilla Lasmin.

The leaders were joined by the Keningau division’s women, Wira and Wirawati committee members.

“We made this decision without any influence and coercion from any party. Our decision is to support Datuk Peter’s leadership in setting up a new government-friendly party,” Jickol said in a press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a few leaders from Warisan’s Kota Marudu division, led by its information chief Barlus Mangabis, announced their departure from Warisan during a separate event.

Among those who joined Barlus were the Matunggong branch’s Wira chief Herwin Maranjak, deputy branch chief Jimis Monunsui, branch information chief Jotiol Madjamam as well as its other leaders.

“In Matunggong, it can be said that Warisan is now paralysed. Today, around 120 former leaders and members of Warisan have left. Many more are expected to join us to support Datuk Peter’s leadership in the new party,” said Jotiol.

He said that the decision was made following the recent exodus of Warisn members in Tenom and Sepanggar.

Peter, who is the former Vice President of Warisan and Melalap State Assemblyman, and Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim left Warisan last year to form a new government-friendly party.