Kenny Hill Residence offers exclusive mixed service apartment

KUCHING (Jan 6): Kenny Hill Residence (KHR) is an exclusive mixed service apartment development, developed by Multi Construction Sdn Bhd, a member of Travilion Group.

Strategically located next to upmarket Taman Kenny Hill, the property is walking distance to Swinburne University and tHe Spring shopping mall, within a two-minute drive from CityOne and VivaCity shopping malls, and schools within the vicinity.

Upon completion of the property, the proposed Serian/Kuching, Samarahan/Kuching Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) interchange will be located right at the doorstep.

Construction of the Samarahan/Kuching line is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year, with expected commencement of operation in 2025, which is close to the apartment completion date.

KHR features 130 units of apartments over 15 storeys, comprising 3-bedroom, 4-bedroom and dual key units.

All residential units are furnished with quality kitchen cabinets, hood and hob, ceiling fan to master bedroom and living room.

KHR facilities include a library/lounge, gym, multi-purpose room, children playground, BBQ, jogging track, swimming pool, multi-purpose outdoor deck, and viewing/yoga deck on the rooftop.

At ground level, visitors and residents have access to selected services, convenience store and food & beverage outlet.

Electric car-charging stations are provided on a pay per charge basis. The apartment is also guarded and equipped with CCTV.

For sales enquiries, contact 018-9797111.