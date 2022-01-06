Khairy: Another 123 Covid-19 Omicron cases detected, 88 from umrah returnees

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today 123 new Omicron cases have been detected in the country, bringing the total number of cases involving the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 to 245.

He said that 233 of the cases were imported while 12 were transmitted locally.

The minister added that 88 of the new cases were pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia after performing the umrah.

“Of the total number of Omicron cases reported, 157 cases, or 64.08 per cent involved umrah pilgrims,” he said in a press conference today.

MORE TO COME