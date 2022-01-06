Khairy denies viral screenshot, says he is fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has denied claims that a screenshot showing personal details and Covid-19 vaccination status which went viral yesterday through the https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/semak-status/ website belonged to him.

He said the website was created in the early stage of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to allow the public to check the details of their appointments.

“However, after the vaccination rate of the adult population reached 90 per cent in October 2021, the website is no longer active or updated.

“I ask the public not to be influenced by the actions of irresponsible parties to undermine the country’s vaccination efforts,” he said through a post on his official Facebook page, today.

Khairy said the screenshot stated that his appointment status was ‘UNDER PROCESS’ while other details such as the vaccination centre, appointment date and time were not stated.

He said he received the CoronaVac first dose on March 18 last year, adding that he was the first recipient of the vaccine in Malaysia, which was broadcast live on television.

“I also showed the MySejahtera application display after receiving the vaccine. Those who have not watched the live broadcast can watch it at https://youtu.be/EtyaZ-BaPb8,” he added.

Khairy said he had also taken Pfizer’s Comirnaty booster jab last September, before leaving for Himeji, Japan to attend the 72nd World Health Organisation Regional Committee Meeting for the Western Pacific. – Bernama