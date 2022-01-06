Lee says all airlines must submit applications for extra flights

KUCHING (Jan 6): All airlines are to submit applications for extra flights to the state Ministry of Transport in view of the high demand due to the coming Chinese New Year celebration, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Also reminding airlines not to increase their air fare for the time being, Lee said this was for the consideration of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“As the state moved into Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) starting Jan 3 this year, alongside with the interstate travel movement approval, the state is expecting more economic sectors to open with higher movement of people and goods across the state,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he also said that the state Ministry of Transport will engage with the relevant associations and business chambers under the transport industry and use the platforms such as the Sarawak Public Transport Committee (SPTC) to assist and resolve their members’ issues on the ground.

After being sworn in as state Minister of Transport on Jan 4 this year, Lee started his duties officially the following day, by calling a meeting with his two assistants Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Dato Henry Harry Jinep at the state Ministry of Transport office in Petra Jaya.

“I thank Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for having the confidence and trust in me to continue to lead the state Ministry of Transport for the second consecutive term.

“This is indeed a great honour and responsibility to me and my two assistant ministers to continue developing the transport industry in the state,” he said during the meeting.

Among those who attended the meeting were officials from the relevant agencies directly or indirectly reporting to Lee’s ministry which include Sarawak Rivers Board, Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, Road Transport Department (JPJ), Marine Department, Puspakom, Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd (MASB), Civil Aviation of Malaysia (CAAM) and Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak.

Also present were heads of divisions under Lee’s ministry, namely Corporate Management Division, Land Transport and Logistics Division, Maritime and Riverine Division, Aviation Division, Policy Formulation and Project Management Division and Legal Advisory Division.

A briefing was also made during the meeting by Datu Buckland Bangik who is permanent secretary to Lee’s ministry. Basically, the briefing was on the background and performance of MOTS.

“The briefing also touched on the roles of transport as key enabler stipulated under the Post Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the transport programmes and projects approved under the State Funded 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025),” said Lee.

One of the decisions made during the meeting was the proposed visit to the federal Ministry of Transport and other transport related agencies headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to establish close rapport and strong relationship with the federal counterpart.

Lee thus hoped that through this meeting the state and federal ministries will also get to know each other better as state stakeholders and federal stakeholders.

He said this is vital to efficiently facilitate and resolve issues related to transportation industry in the state.