MACC pulls controversial ‘corrupt doctor’ video, says it was meant to educate, not insult

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has announced the scrapping of a recently published video showing a fictionalised account of a doctor receiving a bribe, after it attracted controversy and backlash from the medical community.

In a statement today, the MACC clarified that the video — uploaded to social media on January 4 — was a “public service announcement” meant to educate Malaysians on various corrupt practices, and not insult medical practitioners.

“In the context of the video, it shows the issue of providing false medical certificates (MC) and this example is based on true situations that have been investigated by the MACC, through complaints received by the MACC from employers or the public,” read the statement.

The minute-long video depicted an act of bribery in exchange for an MC between a doctor and her patient, both played by actors, in a clinic setting.

“This commission does not intend to lower the standing of or question the professionalism of medical experts or practitioners related to the issue.

“The MACC greatly appreciates the efforts, sacrifices and contributions of every medical professional in this country, especially when the country is facing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Koh Kar Chai said that the video was “an insult to the sanctity and image of our medical profession” and demanded a public apology from the MACC. — Malay Mail