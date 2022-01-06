Malaysia conditionally approves Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds

BINTULU (Jan 6): Three types of Covid-19 vaccine products have been granted conditional registration approval, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this approval was given by the Drug Control Authority today.

He said the three types of products are Comirnaty 10mcg Concentrate for Dispersion for Injection, Comirnaty (Tris/Sucrose) 30mcg Solution for Injection and Convidecia Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) Solution for Injection.

According to Noor Hisham the Comirnaty 10mcg Concentrate for Dispersion for Injection is an approved Comirnaty vaccine for Covid-19 immunisation in children aged 5 to 11.

“This preparation has a lower potency than the Comirnaty vaccine given to individuals aged 12 and above,” he said in a press statement.

He said the Comirnaty (Tris/Sucrose) 30mcg Solution for Injection is a Comirnaty vaccine with a new formulation that does not require dilution before administration.

“It has a longer shelf life, of 10 weeks compared to the existing formulation (one month) when stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius after being thawed,” he said.

He said this Comirnaty (Tris/Sucrose) 30mcg Solution for Injection indication is for Covid-19 immunisation to individuals aged 12 and above.

He said the registration holder for the two Comirnaty vaccines above is Pfizer (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and manufactured by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH, Germany.

Apart from that he said PBKD had also given conditional approval for the use of Convidecia Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) Solution for Injection as a booster dose to individuals aged 18 and above with an interval of three to six months after receiving the first dose.

He said the registration holder for this vaccine is Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd and it is manufactured by CanSino Biologics Inc, China.

“This conditional registration approval still requires information on the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine product to be monitored and evaluated on an ongoing basis by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA), based on the latest data from time to time.

“It is to ensure that the comparison of benefit over risk for the vaccines remains positive,” said Noor Hisham.