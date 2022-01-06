Malaysia sees 18 new Covid-19 related fatalities

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Malaysia saw 18 new Covid-19 related deaths as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 31,609 since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow site, this included three people who were brought-in-dead.

The total number who died from the virus before reaching hospitals as of today is 6,738 people.

Pahang, Perak, and Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths with three each. This is followed by Kedah, Melaka, and Kuala Lumpur with two each.

Terengganu, Sabah, and Kelantan recorded one death each.

Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sarawak, Johor, Labuan, and Putrajaya recorded zero fatalities.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent of the 2.73 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor recorded the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 13.

Next was Kuala Lumpur at 12, followed by Penang, Kedah, Melaka, and Johor with nine each.

Negeri Sembilan had eight deaths for every 10,000 people, while Sabah had six.

Kelantan, Perlis, Perak, and Terengganu had five, while Sarawak, Labuan, and Pahang each had four deaths for each 10,000 people.

Putrajaya recorded the lowest margin at one death per 10,000 people.

New infections by state

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases at 864.

Overall, the Klang Valley reported 1,062 new infections. Of these, 175 were in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor was Johor at 313, followed by Kelantan at 303 and 278 in Sabah.

In the other states, Penang saw 209 cases while Kedah had 162.

Negeri Sembilan had just one case fewer at 161.

Other cases in the three digit zone were Pahang with 143, Terengganu with 126, and Perak with 114.

Melaka and Sarawak had 73 and 47 respectively.

Labuan had the fewest number of cases at 10.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 39,739.

From that figure, a total of 81.8 per cent or 32,509 people are currently quarantined at home, 3,574 or nine per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounted for 3,399 or 8.6 per cent of patients.

Of these, 257 (0.6 per cent) are in intensive care units. And from these, 137 patients require ventilators. — Malay Mail