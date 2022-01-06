MISC’s first tanker delivery a good start for 2022

KUCHING (January 6): MISC Bhd’s (MISC) first delievery of three Suezmax Dynamic Positioning (DP2) shuttle tankers for long-term charter with global oil company Shell has been viewed as a positive start for the company for 2022.

MISC’s wholly owned subsidiary AET has taken delivery of the first of three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers which was purpose built for charter to Brazil Shipping I Ltd, a Shell wholly owned indirect subsidiary.

In a statement, AET, the owner and operator of marine transportation and specialised services said it is committed to moving energy in a responsible and eco-friendly way. It added that these three Suezmax DP2 tankers will operate in the international waters and Brazilian Basin as per a December 2019 Shell agreement.

“Eagle Campos, the first in this series was delivered today. It will commence operations in Brazil, joining Eagle Pilar which AET already operates there for Shell.

“Eagle Campos’ two sister vessels are currently under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea. They are due for delivery later this year,” the group said.

AET has another five DP2 shuttle tankers under construction. These will be delivered this year, bringing their global Dynamic Positioning shuttle tanker fleet to 17, with 13 operating offshore Brazil.

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) highlighted that the delivery of ‘Eagle Campos’ is another step forward in AET’s, and consequently MISC’s, expanding collaboration and partnership with Shell.

“We believe this newest delivery strengthens AET’s position as a global leader in the ownership and operation of marine transportation and highly specialised services, most notably of these DPSTs,” it said.

Aside from that, it noted that in collaboration with HHI, DNV and Eaglestar, the 153,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT) DP2 vessel has been built to Shell’s technical requirements and will operate to the highest operational and environmental standards.

As part of its sustainability move, ‘Eagle Campos’ is classed with DNV and equipped with electrical-driven Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency and fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for their class.

“We view the construction of ‘Eagle Campos’, in addition to rigorous tests imposed and the final, successful delivery of the vessel during the ongoing pandemic as a significant accomplishment for AET and its parent company MISC.

“The fruition of AET’s agreement with Shell demonstrates the companies’ dedication for high-quality, safe and responsible business operations,” the research team said.

All in, MIDF Research said the successful delivery of the vessel in the first week of 2022 is solid proof of MISC’s resiliency amid the uncertainties of the pandemic, coupled with supply chain disruption and oil price volatility.

“Nonetheless, the fulfillment with the global oil giant Shell will continue to be the strengthening factor of MISC’s operations, and subsequently sustain its financial performance in the near term,” it cited.

“We remain bullish on MISC for its robust balance sheet, resilient performance of its shipping and offshore operations, and diverse business activities that provide space for for risk mitigation.”