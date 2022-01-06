NSC releases revised SOP for NRP Phase Four

BINTULU (Jan 6): The National Security Council (NSC) has released an updated standard operating procedures (SOP) for the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase Four, affecting massage parlours, reflexology centres, pedicure and manicure centres.

In the detailed SOP released today, premises owners or operators of the affected sectors must provide face masks, face shields, gloves and hand sanitizer for staff, therapists and masseuse or masseur.

Face shields are to be wiped clean after every customer and to be disposed of if damaged while hand gloves must be changed and disposed of after every customer.

It is also compulsory for therapists to use a face mask and face shield during therapy and treatment sessions with regular hand washing or hand sanitisation before, during and after the therapy or treatment session.

Customers are also required to leave the premises immediately after the end of each therapy or treatment session.

Operators must make sure used face masks, disposable underwears, shower caps, plastic aprons and gloves are disposed of properly as well.

General waste disposal must be disposed of properly according to existing standard procedure, such as wrapped in black plastic bags and tied.

For housekeeping procedures, operators must store used fabrics, towels, bed sheets and pillowcases inside proper bags or cases before being sent for washing.

For the convenience of customers, lockers are to be sanitised and labelled with ‘SANITISED’ tags, and changing rooms, therapy and treatment rooms must be cleaned and sanitised after every customer.

Group visits which can affect the capacity of these centers due to their size are not allowed, and overflow of customers are required to make appointments, while eating and drinking in the rooms are also prohibited.

For family entertainment centres such as karaoke rooms and open air karaoke centres, operators are required to provide hand sanitiser, aerosol sanitiser and microphone covers for customers, and the microphones must be sanitised after each use.

For karaoke rooms, operators must have ample staff to supervise the activities in each room.

For open air karaoke, inspections by local authorities must be carried out before being allowed to operate.

Singing activity is only allowed at the corner or on a special stage so that operators can control the usage of the microphones.

Activities that are difficult to comply with physical distancing and causing public congestion are not permitted.

Pubs and nightclubs remain prohibited from opening, outlets which do not comply with the rules and guidelines set by the local authorities are also prohibited from operating.