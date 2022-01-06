Petronas, Petros encouraged to work closely to develop gas commercial, pricing structure

KUCHING (Jan 6): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is encouraged to closely work with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to develop competitive gas commercial and pricing structure.

“That would encourage and attract further investments in Sarawak, for both the upstream and the downstream as well as the industrial sectors,” Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said in a statement yesterday.

Awang Tengah had earlier received a courtesy call from top leadership of Petronas led by chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh and president and group chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik yesterday at his office.

The Second Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources also encouraged Petronas to further work closely with Petros to materialise the intent of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed recently between both entities for the supply of up to 1,200 mmscf/d of natural gas.

He said the signing of this MoU on Dec 11 on a staggered increase of natural gas supply to Sarawak for the implementation of projects under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap (SGR) demonstrated the enhanced collaboration between Petronas and Sarawak/Petros.

He added another significant event was the signing of the Heads of Agreement between Petronas Dagangan Bhd and PETROSNiaga for the Sarawak LPG Business venture, also in December 2021.

“Both the state and Petronas acknowledge the much-improved collaboration and enhanced working relationships,” said Awang Tengah, also Minister for International Trade and Investment.

The statement also mentioned that during their meeting, Awang Tengah took the opportunity to follow up and discuss several pertinent matters related to the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA), signed between the Sarawak government and Petronas on Dec 7 in 2020.

It pointed out the CSA provided the framework for greater participation of Sarawak through Petros in the oil and gas industry in the state in both the upstream and downstream sectors.

State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong and Deputy State Attorney General Safri Ali were present during the meeting.