PM: Special Dewan Rakyat sitting to discuss flood issues on Jan 20

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): A Special Sitting of the 4th Session of the 14th Parliament for Dewan Rakyat will be held on Jan 20 for the government to explain its actions and plans to tackle the flood issue to the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the special meeting was the best platform for members of Parliament to obtain feedback on flood issues.

“The Special Sitting was held in line with Standing Order 11 (3) of Dewan Rakyat.

“It is to discuss matters relating to national interests which is the flood and post-flood assistance coordination for the Malaysian Family and the long-term flood management plans,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail Sabri said the Special Sitting had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. – Bernama