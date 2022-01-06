Police to monitor street begging activities at hotspot areas

ALOR SETAR (Jan 6): Police will monitor street begging activities in several “hotspot” areas said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain.

He said both state and district-level police have been directed to monitor the situation especially in city areas where beggars are usually spotted at busy traffic light junctions.

“Those begging are adults and teenagers. So, there is no denying that there is an issue,” he said when asked about the issue of beggars among the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders.

He said the police will take legal action against beggars under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“The laws in Malaysia are not applicable to Malaysian citizens only but anyone who commits a criminal or minor offence will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said the police are investigating into the video showing child beggars, believed to be Rohingya children acting aggressively when begging money from the public, which was shared widely on social media recently.

He said the incident was believed to have taken place in the federal capital.

He said there are several legal provisions, among them, action can be taken under Section 32 of the Child Act 2001 against any individual for allowing a child under their care to go begging and if found guilty, the offender can be fined not more than RM20,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding five years or both.

“Action can also be taken under Section 283 of the Penal Code which is to abandon or expose a person under one’s custody to danger, which provides for a fine of up to RM400.

“In addition, there is also Section 27 (c) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 whereby anyone found begging in a public place when he or she is capable of earning a living, can be fined up to RM100 or be imprisoned,” he said in a statement today.

Saiful Annuar urged the public to channel any information related to crime to the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2146 0584/585 or any nearby police station. – Bernama