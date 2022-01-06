Prices of cooking ingredients go up

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): Imported raw ingredients for cooking have become costlier, which may prompt eateries to revise their prices.

According to Kedai Kopi Yee Fung owner Cheng Chew Wang said the prices of cooking ingredients, such as soy sauce, oyster sauce, cinnamon, star anise and dried chilli that were imported from China and India have all gone up by 20 to 30 per cent.

He added that certain ingredients and spices were also facing shortage, such as red onions and raw peanuts.

“We had ordered 10 bags of peanuts but only received three because of shortage.

“The market is also out of red onions,” he said when met on Thursday.

Apart from the condiments and spices, he said fresh chicken breasts had also increased from about RM13 per kilogramme (kg) to RM16 per kg.

In light of the price hike, Cheng said he had no choice but to adjust the amount served beginning February in order to maintain its current price of laksa and beef noodle soup at RM8.50. The price of claypot chicken rice will be maintained at RM8.

The prices have not included six per cent sales and service tax (SST).

Besides food, he said the prices of four types of beverages at the shop would also be revised, namely coffee, milk tea, Nescafe and Milo as their cost have spiked as well.

He said a carton of Nescafe and evaporated milk have gone up by more than RM20.