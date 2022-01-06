PRS seeks better representation in state Cabinet, says Salang

KUCHING (Jan 6): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) is hoping Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will fine-tune his state Cabinet line-up to give the party better representation, said Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

In his speech during the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Appreciation Night last night, the PRS acting president did not shy away from making the party’s wishes clear.

“Few days after the election, we were not able to successfully communicate with you (Abang Johari) and therefore our request could not reach you.

“Nevertheless, the chief minister, with his wisdom, has followed party seniority and included a minister and four assistant minister posts in the cabinet for PRS,” he said.

This was very much in line with what PRS had suggested, Salang said but added had the party been able to put its views across, there could be a slight improvement in terms of representation.

“I’m not saying that we are not happy but I’m sure all of you would agree that the inclusiveness of the chief minister would definitely contribute towards the future of Sarawak where we all share and cooperate with one another,” he added.

Salang also thanked those who contributed towards GPS’ success in the state election.

“Without the party machinery, it would have been a very tough task especially for us in PRS. As you know, we are like an orphan now as we have been left behind by our president (Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing) who passed away recently.

“We had to struggle to compose ourselves and see who our best candidates were.

“I thank the chief minister for supporting our suggestions and agreeing to all the 11 candidates and the seats were all returned successfully,” he said.

In the new Sarawak Cabinet, PRS’ Datuk John Sikie Tayai was appointed Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department, while Datuk Majang Renggi was appointed Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development II (Port Development), Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh was appointed Assistant Minister for International Trade and Investment, Datuk Liwan Lagang was appointed Assistant Minister for Utility and Telecommunication I, and Datuk Snowdan Lawan was appointed Assistant Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II.

Separately, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said GPS’ overwhelming election victory is no excuse for complacency among the coalition’s elected representatives.

“We have once again been entrusted by the people of Sarawak to prove to them that their trust and hope are well placed in us and that we will lead them in a clear direction.

“In this long marathon of serving the people, we need to be guided by continuous improvement and self-reflection in order to gain and maintain the people’s trust and support,” he said in a speech read by PDP vice-president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

Tiong reminded elected representatives that they are public servants entrusted by the people to tend to government affairs and solve their livelihood issues.

“Our first task must be to serve them and not to serve ourselves nor to gain power or status,” he stressed.

Tiong also pointed out the parliamentary election is now imminent.

“It will be another hurdle and trial where the people will judge and score us.

“As such, we must lead Sarawak with a humble and sincere heart to create a better life for the people and continue to optimise policies and ensure that our duties and responsibilities are in place to serve and govern well.

“GPS’ slogan ‘Sarawak First’ must be implemented by keeping the people’s livelihood in mind at all times and making every effort to resolve their issues and let them lead a good life,” he said.

He added although PDP might be a “junior partner” in GPS, the party’s ambition and determination to serve the people gave its members the courage of giants.

“I appeal to our partners to go out and do their best for the people and allow us the opportunity to do the same.

“I call on all political parties to open their hearts and recognise that we can only go further and work better with unity,” he said.

Among those present at the dinner were deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, as well as State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.