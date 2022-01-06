Report: Tommy Thomas won’t cooperate with special task force on book allegations

KUCHING (Jan 6): Former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas will not cooperate with the special task force investigating allegations made in his book ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’, MalaysiaKini reported.

The report cited Thomas’ letter addressed to task force head Sarawak legal advisor Dato Sri JC Fong which claimed the task force would compromise the independence of the office of attorney general.

“Your Task Force sets a dangerous precedent by putting at risk the independence of the office of Attorney General. I have to protect the incumbent and future Attorney-Generals.

“My participation in your Task Force would legitimise its unconstitutional purpose. For these reasons, I do not intend to cooperate or participate in your deliberations,” Thomas said in the letter, which was also released to the media.

According to Thomas, the office of attorney general is a constitutional one and that under Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution, the attorney general as public prosecutor is empowered at his or her discretion to institute, conduct, or discontinue any proceedings for an offence, save for proceedings before a Syariah Court, a native court, or court-martial.

He stated the attorney general’s office is also not accountable to the Cabinet or others in the Executive with regard to prosecutorial decisions.

Thomas added under the task force he would not be judged by his peers but by a number of juniors.

The task force held its first meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 24, 2021.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had said the task force was set up to conduct a preliminary study on several allegations in the book including the appointment of judges, excessive interference by the executive in the judiciary, and selective prosecution.

Also on the task force are Former Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Hashim Paijan; former Women, Family and Community Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Junaidah Kamaruddin; former judge and former senior federal counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh; lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali and Balaguru Karupiah; as well as representatives from the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre and the Chief Government Security Office; while the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department acts as the secretariat.

Thomas was appointed attorney-general by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on June 4, 2018, for a two-year term.

However, following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government, Thomas resigned on Feb 28 last year, some four months before his contract expired.