RM301 million to mitigate flood in Kota Marudu, Pitas

KOTA MARUDU (Jan 6): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage estimates that it will cost RM301 million to address or mitigate the effects of floods in Kota Marudu and Pitas districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said the fund would be used to improve engineering works in four main rivers in the districts namely Sg Bandau, Sg Bongon, Sg Tandek and Sg Rasak.

“The works include constructing bunds along the rivers, dredging, broadening of the rivers, upgrading drainage systems and installing flood control gates.

“However, as a short-term solution, the department will conduct ad-hoc projects to clear clogged drains so that water can flow more efficiently into the rivers since clogged drains are one of the main causes of floods,” he said.

Kitingan, who is also the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, said this after attending a briefing by the DID here on Thursday. He also visited areas affected by the floods and distributed flood relief such as food and water to villagers.

“The problem is not limited to just infrastructure though. We are currently experiencing global climate change, which has resulted in extraordinary rainfall including in areas that have never been flooded before.

“We need to do a thorough investigation into the state and behaviour of the rivers, not just here but in all districts in Sabah, in relation to global climate change so we could plan what we need to do to mitigate the effects,” he said.

He warned that nature will always find a way to repair itself and sadly, majority of the damages done to the environment were done by humans.

“When nature heals itself, it could affect us in such catastrophic ways,” he said.

He advised residents in low-lying areas to be vigilant at all times, particularly during the monsoon season and to be ready to relocate as soon as possible.

He also urged the public not to build homes too close to the river because it is not only dangerous but also illegal under land and environmental laws.

“Riparian reserve laws should be respected rather than ignored. The laws are in place for our own protection, not because the government is insensitive or inconsiderate,” he said.

After the briefing, Kitingan attended a get-together with farmers in Pitas whose farms had been devastated by the flood.

A total of 44.65 hectares of farm lands were destroyed resulting in RM56,700 loss.

Among the agriculture input assistance given to affected farmers include fertilisers, pesticides, sprayers and chillers.