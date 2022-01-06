S Pay Global racks up RM1.8 bln total transactions, registers over half million users

KUCHING (Jan 6): S Pay Global has registered 590,290 users and 85,445 merchants state-wide, said Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.

He said the homegrown e-wallet has achieved total transactions worth RM1.8 billion, made possible by S Pay Global’s collaboration with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to provide online transaction services to rural folk through the bank’s appointed agents.

“S Pay Global users in the rural area who have no access to any financial institution can receive and send money to their families, friends, and business partners via e-wallet through any of the 236 BSN bank’s agents in the state,” Zaidi said in a press release.

The number of users for the state’s first e-wallet, formerly called Sarawak Pay, increased tremendously during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

According to him, this also contributed to the greater participation of retailers as many entrepreneurs and the public prefer not to use cash for daily transactions.

“Other than that, through the S Pay Global Solution, the state government was able to channel the financial aid of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) to eligible Sarawakians during the pandemic too,” said Zaidi.

He pointed out S Pay Global is the state government’s initiative to empower its digital economy agenda, which led to SMA’s establishment in 2018 to push Sarawak’s digitalisation policy.

Being the brainchild of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, SMA seeks to move Sarawak forward by embracing digital technology and developing strategies that can best help industries and the people to thrive, he said.

Zaidi added Abang Johari seeks to leave a legacy for young people to embrace global economic growth.

“To do this, we have no option but to embrace technology to develop the state and give a better future to Sarawakians,” he said.

He cited the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022, which outlines 47 strategic actions to drive the state towards achieving high income status by 2030.

“And with the whole ecosystem being progressively and aggressively put in place, Sarawak is poised to become a regional digital powerhouse underpinned by our commitment to digital enablers such as digital infrastructure and digital talents,” he said, adding the policy is always to put Sarawak first.