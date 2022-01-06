Samarahan man, granddaughter rescued after getting lost while gathering asam paya

KUCHING (Jan 6): A septuagenarian and his granddaughter, who went missing in the jungle around Kampung Binyok, Jalan Tanjung Bako, Samarahan yesterday, were found around 2.40am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the 71-year-old man and 12-year-old girl were brought out of the jungle to safety around 3.30am.

Both were reported missing by their family members when they failed to return home at dusk.

The victims were last seen around noon when they went off to gather asam paya.

During the operation, firefighters managed to contact the granddaughter’s mobile phone and asked her to send their location via WhatsApp.

However, the victim’s mobile phone battery is said to have gone flat.

The search and rescue team was divided into two groups, with each searching a 2km-radius from Bomba’s temporary command post.

Rescuers involved personnel from the Kota Samarahan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations, Bomba’s Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (Storm), and K9 unit; as well as villagers, police, and Civil Defence Force.

The search and rescue operation ended at 3.35am.