Sarawak’s Covid-19 infectivity rate lowest in the country yesterday, says Dr Noor Hisham

BINTULU (Jan 6): Sarawak recorded the lowest Covid-19 infectivity rate of Rt 0.86 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post today, he said the state with highest Rt of above one yesterday was Sabah at 1.03, while Perlis came in second at 1.01.

Dr Noor Hisham said the national Covid-19 infectivity rate yesterday stood at 0.97.

States that recorded higher Rt were Kedah (0.98), Kelantan (0.99), and Negeri Sembilan (0.99).

Other than Sarawak, states and territories recording Rt lower than the national rate were Terengganu (0.93), Kuala Lumpur (0.93), Selangor (0.94), Pahang (0.95), Perak (0.95), Johor (0.96), Putrajaya (0.96), Penang (0.97), Melaka (0.97), and Labuan (0.97).

The R value represents the average number of vulnerable people that each new Covid-19 patient could potentially infect, with a value of below 1.0 needed to successfully suppress the spread of the disease.

Any value above 1 indicates a high infectivity rate.

The national R value is measured in a seven-day moving window, while assessment for states is done at a 14-week interval.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Committee reported 47 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, with no deaths, bringing the state’s cumulative tally to 252,424.

According to the data on Ministry of Health’s CovidNow portal, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilisation rate stood at 48.1 per cent as of yesterday.

While the utilisation rates for ventilators, hospital beds, and quarantine centres were 38.2 per cent, 61.3 per cent, and 2.2 per cent respectively.