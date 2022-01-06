SDMC: No more 12am shutdown for permitted businesses under NRP phase 4, license conditions apply

SIBU (Jan 6): The midnight cut off time for businesses in Sarawak is no longer in effect under Phase 4 of the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan, the State Disaster Management Committee said.

Following confusion on the permissible operating time, SDMC clarified in a statement today that business hours have reverted to the conditions stated in business licences.

“The operating hours of the economic sectors allowed under Phase 4 (of the National Recovery Plan) is in accordance with the licence conditions as compared to the 12am limit under Phase 3,” the committee said.

The transition into Phase 4 of the NRP from Jan 3 has led the food stall and eatery operators to call on the local authority to clarify whether they are allowed to operate past midnight.

Speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday, they were confused with the unclear directives and hoped the relevant authority or government will do better when it comes to explaining the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sarawak and Kelantan were the last two states to enter Phase 4 from Jan 3 – the final phase of the NRP.

While pubs and nightclubs in Sarawak remain prohibited from opening.

According to the updated SOPs released by the National Security Council (NSC), entertainment outlets which do not comply with the rules and guidelines set by the local authorities are also prohibited from operating.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 19 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 252,443.

The cases were recorded in eight districts with Kuching still topping the list with 10 cases.

This is followed by Miri (2), Lawas (2), and one case each in Bintulu, Song, Samarahan, Telang Usan and Subis.

The police also issued four compounds for SOP violation in Kuching, for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR Code before entering premises.