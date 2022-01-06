SDMC: No more 12am shutdown for permitted businesses under NRP phase 4, license conditions apply

SIBU (Jan 6): The midnight cut off time for businesses in Sarawak is no longer in effect under Phase 4 of the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan, the State Disaster Management Committee said.

Following confusion on the permissible operating time, it clarified in a statement today that business hours have reverted to the conditions stated in business licences.

“The operating hours of the economic sectors allowed under Phase 4 (of the National Recovery Plan) is in accordance with the licence conditions as compared to the 12am limit under Phase 3,” it said.

