SKS Airways receives full air service licence effective Jan 1, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: SKS Airways Sdn Bhd, a new commercial airline in Malaysia, has been awarded the full Air Service Licence (ASL) by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) effective January 1, 2022.

In a statement, director Datuk Rohman Ahmad said with the obtainment of the ASL, SKS Airways is now officially in business and poised to launch flight operations in the near future.

“The last two years have been tough for the aviation and tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we foresee that the doors of opportunities will slowly start to open up.

“We at SKS Airways has been working hard during this period to introduce a new commercial airline that focuses on unserved and underserved routes destinations,” he said.

Rohman said SKS Airways is looking forward to serve its customers while maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards.

Customers can book flight at www.sksairways.com as the airline will start accepting flight bookings.

SKS Airways, a subsidiary of SKS Group, is the latest scheduled commercial airline in Malaysia to be granted a full ASL, which is required to transport passengers, mail or cargo on a fixed schedule by air between two places, so long as it falls within Malaysia’s borders.

An ASL will only be issued to an applicant that holds a valid Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), which SKS Airways received on Oct 1, 2021. — Bernama