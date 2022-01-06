Sng: PBM inaugural delegates conference Saturday includes party election

SIBU (Jan 6): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) deputy president, Larry Sng, who is also Julau MP, confirms that there will be a party election during its inaugural Delegates Conference (2021 – 2024) here on Saturday (Jan 8).

He, however, said they would need to wait for the turnout that day to know the exact number of delegates coming for the conference.

He also said the conference was meant for the existing Sarawakian delegates.

“We have invited the various divisions in the party (to this inaugural delegates conference), which will be held at RH Hotel, Sibu.

“Yes, there will be an election,” Sng said when contacted, adding the party had around 60,000 members nationwide.

PBM was formed following a name change from Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP).

It was reported that PBM, a national political party which has two MPs was approved by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on Oct 27, last year.

The party’s leadership comprises Sng as deputy president, while Mohamad Sukri Yusri was previously named as president. Tebrau MP Steven Choong is senior vice-president.