Sukau gets tourism boost



KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): Sabah’s Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry has allocated about RM250,000 to develop Sukau-Kinabatangan Tamu Square.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin said that the site and the surrounding stalls have the potential to be developed as tourist attraction and improve the local economy.

“My ministry and the Kinabatangan District Council are now in the planning to upgrade and beautify the available site and facilities,” he said.

The venue will also be used to carry out various cultural programmes such as the Damas Festival organised by the Association of Bangsa Sungai Sabah SABAS.

Before the country was struck by the Covid-19 pandemic, cultural events have successfully attracted local and foreign tourists to come, particularly to Sukau.

Sukau Kinabatangan is located 130 kilometres from Sandakan and is home to a variety of wildlife that could be seen in their natural habitat such as the pygmy elephant, proboscis monkeys and others, he said.

He added that due to this, his ministry plans to turn the venue into a tourism destination that conceptualises on the art icon that offers local art, crafts and heritage products.