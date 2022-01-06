Woman rescued after spraining ankle on Mt Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): A woman was rescued by fire and rescue personnel after she sprained her ankle while coming down from Mount Kinabalu on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Ranau Fire and Rescue Station at 10 am before a team was deployed to the location.

“The woman, a Malaysian aged 44, had allegedly sprained her ankle at Km 7.5 while coming down from Laban Rata.

“She was given early treatment before being carried down the mountain to a waiting ambulance.

“The woman, who was in good spirits, was taken to hospital for further treatment,” said the spokesperson, adding that the operation ended at 5.15 pm.