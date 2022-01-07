‘All our pigs have perished,’ confirms Durin tuai rumah

SIBU (Jan 7): Longhouse chief John Ujang has confirmed there were mass deaths of pigs reared by the community in Durin a week ago.

In an interview with See Hua Daily News, he said farmers began to find their pigs dying mysteriously.

“Up to now, all our pigs have perished,” he said.

He revealed farmers from his over 40-door longhouse had reared more than a dozen pigs in enclosed pens.

“This is the first time we found the mass death of pigs in our community,” he said.

John said the deaths have been reported to the Department of Veterinary Services and a team of officers arrived on Wednesday together with Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Teo Boon Siew.

He added although the pigs had died, none of the poultry reared by longhouse folk were affected.

“The pig farmers in our longhouse community buried their dead pigs quite a distance away from our longhouse.

“We did not throw the carcasses into the river because we know that it would cause the disease spread,” he stated.