Analysts neutral on Pecca’s proposed bonus issue

KUCHING (January 7): Pecca Group Bhd’s (Pecca) proposal to undertake a bonus issue of 564 million new ordinary shares garnered neutral views from analysts.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Pecca said that in addition to rewarding its shareholders for their loyalty and continued support, the exercise will serve to provide existing shareholders with greater equity participation while maintaining their percentage of equity shareholding.

This will also potentially result in the improvement of trading liquidity of the Pecca’s shares by increasing the number of shares in issue, which results in its shares being more affordable and encourage greater participation by a wider group of public shareholders and investors.

The company added that its reserves and total net assets will be maintained as the Proposed Bonus Issue will be implemented via the adoption of the enhanced bonus issue framework without capitalization of the Company’s reserves.

Post-bonus issue, the indicative share price (five-day volume weighted average price up to January 6, 2022) of RM3.415 will be adjusted to RM0.853.

“We are neutral on the announcement. The bonus issue may help to improve the stock’s liquidity but there will no change in the company’s fundamentals.

“At 25 to 23-folds price earnings of FY22F to FY23F earnings per share (EPS), Pecca’s share price is trading at an unjustifiable premium compared to its peers.

“The company’s earnings prospect remains unexciting and limited by the saturated domestic automotive market,” the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) opined.

As of September 30, 2021, Pecca’s cash and cash equivalent stands at RM64.35 million, which the company says it will utilise through value-accretive efforts and seek suitable merger and acquisition or joint-venture opportunities that can enhance the earnings visibility of the company moving forward.

Leather and healthcare businesses will continue to be the two core engines that generate revenue for the company.

“The actual number of bonus shares to be issued pursuant to the proposed bonus issue will be based on the total number of shares of Pecca in issue on the entitlement date, which will be determined and announced by the board at a later date,” Pecca said in its statement.

It expects to complete the Proposed Bonus Issue by the first quarter of 2022, after obtaining shareholders’ approvals.

With a market capitalisation of approximately RM637 million, Pecca is primarily involved in the manufacturing of leather upholstery for car seat covers and supply of leather cut pieces to the automotive leather upholstery industry.

It is the largest automotive leather upholstery player in Malaysia’s OEM and pre-delivery inspection passenger vehicle segments, and it also serves export markets such as Singapore, the US, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland and China.