Bus edges express boat in servicing Sibu-Kapit trip

SIBU (Jan 7): The availability of daily bus service between Sibu and Kapit will affect the express boat trips for the Sibu-Song-Kapit sector, says Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi.

In fact, he said even prior to the availability of bus service, the daily express boat trips in the sector had shown a downtrend.

“It is only two trips daily (for Sibu-Song-Kapit sector) – one (coming) in and one (going) out (from Sibu Express Boat Terminal),” Hatta said when contacted yesterday.

Prior to completion of the Sibu-Kapit road, river transport was the chief mode of transportation to the upper reaches of the Rajang River.

Meanwhile, the long wait for a bus service to ply the Sibu-Kapit route has finally ended with the rolling out of the inaugural express bus service on Jan 1.

Chairman of Lanang Bus Company Bhd, Lau Khing Seng, said the maiden trip from Sibu Express Bus Terminal to Kapit began at 7am (Jan 1).

Lau said as a start, they would operate two to three trips daily, and would gradually increase the number of trips based on demand.

The first bus for Kapit leaves Sibu Express Bus Terminal at 7am, while the last one departs at 3pm.