Chong questions Sesco over ‘unsubstantiated’ charge on customer

KUCHING (Jan 7): Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) has failed to produce any evidence to support a charge amounting to RM4,191.34 on its customer Yeo Lee Siong years after a bill was issued in September 2007, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The State Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman said Yeo was billed the amount following replacement of meter on July 9 in 2007.

He said Sesco issued the bill dated Sept 21, 2007 to Yeo, alleging that the meter was faulty, thus charging the customer for a period of 36 months prior to the change of meter.

He added that the bill totalling RM4,191.34 was inclusive of administration and meter fees.

“The change of meter occurred more than 14 years ago. Since then, Sesco has failed to produce any evidence of the defective meter except merely saying that the meter was defective.

“Given that the alleged sum of RM4,191.34 was alleged to have been incurred in 2007, it is already more than 14 years. Even if the alleged sum is true, it would have been time-barred and cannot be claimed in Court,” he said at a news conference yesterday.

According to Chong, a letter was written to Sesco on Oct 1, 2007, asking the utility company to justify the claim. He said the matter was kept in view then.

Despite so, he said Sesco demanded the payment of the said sum from Yeo again on March 23, 2009.

“On March 25, 2009, I again wrote on behalf of Yeo to challenge Sesco to justify the claim, failing which, will refer the matter to the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

“Thereafter, the matter was again kept in view for many years. On Dec 28 last year, Sesco issued a letter, threatening to disconnect electricity supply to Yeo’s house.

“Such high-handed and oppressive manner of the state-owned company coming shortly after the resounding victory of GPS in the Sarawak election speaks volumes of ‘absolute power resulting in absolute abuses’,” he added.

Chong reminded Sesco that the Federal Court in Putrajaya had recently ruled that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had no right to disconnect electricity to the premises of its customers after the replacement of a defective meter.

He said Yeo’s case was similar and similar law of provision should apply.

He added: “Sesco cannot simply ignore such Federal Court judgement and act above the law.”

He said he will be writing to Sesco again on behalf of Yeo to raise the objections and hoped Sesco will respect the law.

On another matter, Chong claimed that representatives of other opposition parties could not be found after the state election end of last year.

“They cannot be found to help people who are oppressed by the authorities but we DAP continue to serve and speak up for the people and those unfairly treated by the authorities,” he said.