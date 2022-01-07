Community leaders take pride in Sikie’s ministerial appointment

BINTULU (Jan 7): Community leaders in Tatau hope the appointment of Datuk John Sikie Tayai as Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department would able bring more development especially to Kakus constituency.

Pemanca Gerosen Jubin told Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) that the people in Kakus were proud of Sikie’s appointment as a full minister after he retained Kakus seat with a majority of 1,897 votes in the 12th state election.

“On behalf of the people in Tatau, I would like to thank Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the trust given to Datuk John Sikie,” he said, believing that Sikie would carry on his development agenda in Tatau district.

Penghulu Michael Agul Reman from Muput, Tatau also extended his appreciation to Abang Johari and hoped that with the appointment more development would be seen in Anap/Muput area, especially paved roads from Nanga Jenga to Ulu Anap.

“I would like to thank Sikie for bringing in development to Kakus such as solar electricity supply in Ulu Anap and the current work to connect electricity supply at Muput area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penghulu Lasit Bajieng from Sungai Arip, Selangau said the community in Sungai Arip, Sungai Tau, Sungai Bawang and Sungai Anak were proud of Sikie’s appointment as he is an experienced leader who is close to the people on the ground.

Tuai Rumah Nelson Chuat Glong said the people in Bawan, Pengkalan Lobang, Begeri, Bukit Dinding and Jalan Ladang Empat Lubok Bukut were proud of Sikie’s appointment and thanked the Chief Minister.

“In the past five years, he has brought in many development projects especially basic infrastructure,” he added.

Sikie who was previously Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs was sworn in as Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Jan 4.