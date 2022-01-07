Council wants conversion of Kota Samarahan roundabouts sped up to address traffic woes

KUCHING (Jan 7): The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) has called for works to turn five roundabouts in Kota Samarahan into traffic lights intersections to be sped up.

MPKS chairman Datuk Peter Minos pointed out the Kota Samarahan Expressway is heavily congested during peak hours on a daily basis, and this issue should be addressed immediately.

“MPKS has met with JKR (Public Works Department) and the contractors about the project and they confirmed that the works had been delayed due to the pandemic, which had affected the planning and schedule.

“MPKS is not happy with the delay but we understand the reason for the delay,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Minos said while MPKS is aware about the problems faced, the project must be completed soon.

“If the traffic lights at the five roundabouts in Kota Samarahan are completed, it will help smooth the traffic and address the severe congestion in this area,” he said.

Minos added MPKS also hoped the proposed Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) project will be implemented soon to help address traffic congestion in Kota Samarahan.

Given the student population of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) as well as the 300,000 residents in Kota Samarahan, Minos said the ART project would definitely be well received by all.