Covid-19: Don’t underestimate Omicron, reminds Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (Jan 7): Despite reports of Covid-19 Omicron variant’s severity being milder, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said its impact should not be underestimated and people should not let their guard down and maintain their preparedness in fighting the pandemic.

Yii said even the World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday mentioned that the Omicron variant should not be dismissed as mild, as people around the globe were still dying from the disease.

He said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the record numbers of people catching the new variant, which is rapidly out-competing the previously dominant Delta variant in many countries, meant hospitals were being overwhelmed.

“While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild, said Ghebreyesus.

“This variant also adds an increased risk for healthcare workers to be infected, causing the loss of manpower on the ground either from isolation, quarantine or hospitalisation as studies have shown Omicron causes 3 times as many reinfections as the Delta variant.

“New variants like Omicron are a reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and that is why we must remain vigilant and not remain complacent, Which is we must not let our guard down and must really double down on vaccination campaigns and propping up hospitals as they confront a large influx of patients.

“So, in my view, if not properly handled, a full-blown Omicron wave in Malaysia where we will see a vertical surge of cases like in other countries, may be even more damaging than Delta itself,” said Yii.

Based on reports from the Ministry of Health, there were 245 cases detected in Malaysia, with 12 cases of local transmission, and seven reported on January 6 in Sarawak alone.

Yii said people should not just look at the severity of Omicron’s virulence or damage it causes to one individual, but more importantly need to consider its impact on the healthcare system.

He also said that due to the high transmissibility of Omicron, there may be a high surge of patient volume at the expense of the already low healthcare manpower, whom many were already suffering from a burnout due to the long period battling this pandemic.

“The Federal Government and the Ministry of Health must increase our public healthcare and genomic surveillance capacity and ramp up the Covid vaccination exponentially so that we can proactively deal with the threat to ensure there will not be an uncontrollable surge that will overwhelm our health system again and cause unnecessary deaths to our people.

“This is of course a cause for concern as this may be just a tip of an iceberg due to the lack of genomic surveillance in our country as we are not sequencing every single case here in Malaysia,” said Yii.

When patient volume increases, inevitably the high-risk portion will require closer medical attention or hospitalisation which will then swamp the healthcare system again, he said.

He also shared that currently, just 43 per cent of those aged 60 years above or 20 per cent of total population have been boosted against Covid-19 In Malaysia.

In which, he said, that was why the government must also improve its risk communication and allay the concerns of those still hesitant to take the vaccine or even take the booster dose.

He said many of the hesitancy on the booster dose was due to mixing vaccine or heterologous vaccination, and was prevalent especially in certain elderly communities.

“The rollout of booster shots must also improve. Many turn up at the vaccination centres (PPVs) to receive their dose, but due to lack of manpower and government assistance, many of these PPVs are often congested and many have to queue up for long hours even under the sun.

“When the healthcare capacity cannot accommodate the increase, it will result in sub-optimum care due to lack of manpower or even medical equipment, affecting the prognosis of the patient.

“That is why the rollout of the booster dose and to cover those unvaccinated must be urgently prioritised especially with recent studies in Malaysia showing that the death rates are 43 times higher among unvaccinated,” he said.

Yii suggested that a ‘booster dose campaign’ should be launched to exponentially increase the booster dose uptake to ensure the most vulnerable are getting the most optimum protection.

“That is why I urge the Ministry of Health to really step in and increase capacity to fasten the rollout process of booster dose especially in view of the threat of Omicron.

“Currently there are about only 1,500 general practitioners involved out of more than 7,000 that are registered, that is why more can be done to incentivise more GPs to be part of the rollout as well as set up more PPVs assisted by the Ministry of Health just like how it was done before for the first 2 doses,” said Yii.

He added that more must be done by the government to give assurance to the people that they are in control.