Covid-19: ICU bed utilisation rate in Sarawak drops to 42.2 pct

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 dropped to 42.2 per cent yesterday, compared to 48.1 per cent on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fourth lowest in the country.

The rate was also much lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 56.3 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the ICU bed usage table at 70.3 per cent followed by Kelantan (67.6 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (67.1 per cent), Terengganu (65.6 per cent), Johor (59.5 per cent), Penang (59.3 per cent), and Perak (57.3 per cent).

Other states that recorded a lower ICU bed utilisation rate than the national figure included Melaka (51.1 per cent), Pahang (50.8 per cent), Sabah (45 per cent), Kedah (39 per cent), and Perlis (31.6 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed usage for Covid-19 at just 25 per cent.