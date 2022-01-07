Covid-19: Sarawak records 18 new cases today, one death on Jan 5

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak recorded 18 new Covid-19 infections today, all of which were asymptomatic and with mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update said 10 of the new cases were asymptomatic (Category 1) and the remaining eight showed mild symptoms (Category 2).

To date, Sarawak has reported a cumulative of 252,461 Covid-19 cases.

In a breakdown, SDMC said Kuching and Miri topped the daily infections table with five cases each, followed by Bukit Mabong (3), Samarahan (2) and one each in Bintulu, Lundu and Sri Aman.

SDMC also revealed one Covid-19 death on Jan 5, involving an 86-year-old woman, who passed away at the Sarikei Hospital.

The case had hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease.

This brought the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,618.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Police issued seven compounds to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOPs), all of which were issued in Kuching.

All the offences involved failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code upon entry into premises.

The total number of compounds issued thus far stood at 12,836.