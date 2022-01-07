Dr Rundi to focus on transforming farmers into commercial producers

KUCHING (Jan 7): New Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom has pledged to focus on helping struggling subsistence farmers into commercial producers.

“We want to assist them to increase their productivity and income simultaneously. I believe the only way to deliver us for all to work committedly as a team,” he when Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglass Uggah Embas officially handed over duties under the ministry.

Dr Rundi said he would also focus on helping the state to become a net food producer and exporter.

Pointing out that the agriculture sector is one of the enablers of the state’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy to become a high-income economy by 2030, he said a team would fail if any members did not perform or failed to deliver.

“I hope to translate it so that the people can feel the greater impact. Datuk Amar Uggah, from my personal observance of following him for many years, is also a very hard-working minister. I hope I can emulate his work culture.

“We will also need new ideas with help from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Datuk Amar Uggah as well,” said Dr Rundi, who was formerly Utilities Minister.

Uggah, who is now Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development as well as Second Finance and New Economy Minister, congratulated Dr Rundi and Assistant Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development I Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail as well as Assistant Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development II Martin Ben on their appointments.

“This is a very interesting ministry. It has its own tagline which is to help the state becomes a net exporter of food products by 2030.

“It is also one of the very important agencies to help spearhead the state’s development into a high-income society by the same year,” he said.

Uggah also thanked all agencies under the ministry for their full support over the last five years.

Also present was Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who was previously Assistant Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development (Land Development).