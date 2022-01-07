Fatimah: 485 personnel, 42 vehicles ready to help flood victims in S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak Welfare Department is ready to mobilise 485 personnel and 42 vehicles to assist flood victims this monsoon season, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the department has identified 631 temporary flood evacuation centres across the state.

“I hereby advise those staying in flood prone and high-risk areas to be more alert.

“Please ensure that your important documents are well kept and ready to be brought along during evacuation. Also, make sure children are under your watch to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Let’s work together to take care of ourselves and face any challenges during this monsoon season,” she said in a recorded video message shared in her WhatsApp media group today.

Last month, Sarawak Welfare director Noriah Ahmad said 155 out of the total temporary evacuation centres are in Kuching followed by Miri (95), Sri Aman (59) and Samarahan (50).

She added that Sibu also has 48 similar facilities followed by Serian (43), Mukah (36), Betong (34), Sarikei (31), Kapit (28), Bintulu (27) and Limbang (25).

Fatimah further said the department is ready to provide food aid to flood victims as well as registration of flood victims for recovery and counselling.

“For flood or landslide victims whose access is cut off, we will provide dried food pack for a week worth RM100. The items include rice, cooking oil, eggs, mee hoon, sugar, salt, coffee, tea, flour, canned sardine, other canned food, instant noodles and biscuits,” she added.

Fatimah pointed out that the authorities will also be providing other personal needs aid such as hygiene kits, sanitary pads and sanitisers as well as daily needs including drinking water and milk powder for babies.

She advised disaster victims with other special needs to inform the department.