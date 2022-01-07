Fire razes three blocks of Tg Ensurai workers’ quarters

SIBU (Jan 7): Three blocks of temporary workers’ quarters at Tanjung Ensurai, Jalan Empawah were destroyed in a fire yesterday (Thursday) evening.

According to a statement from the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a report was received around 6pm.

The one-storey temporary workers’ quarters had 10 units for each block.

The first block, which had no residents, was about 80 per cent destroyed.

Block two, which housed two families, and block three, which housed five families, were completely burned down.

Eighteen victims were made homeless by the fire, which was finally brought under control around 7pm.

Bomba is still determining the cause of the fire and total losses involved.

The operation ended at 9pm.