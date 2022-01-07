Hii steps down as PSB Meradong branch chairman

SIBU (Jan 7): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Meradong branch chairman Dato Paduka Thomas Hii King Hiong has announced that he is stepping down as chairman with immediate effect.

He made the announcement after chairing the party branch’s committee meeting this evening.

“PSB Meradong branch deputy chairman Yiu Tai Hui will be the acting (branch chairman) from now onwards until the next delegate conference,” Hii said.

He also extended his appreciation to the branch committee for their full support during his term, and described them as being very united.

“I have to thank those friends who are with me either in the past or present,” he said.