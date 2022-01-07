Immigration charges RM1,136 for first-time recruitment of foreign maid

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 7): The Immigration Department only charges a fee of RM1,136 for the recruitment of each foreign domestic helper (PRA) for the first time, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said in a statement today that the cost included levies, visas by country as well as fees for processing and passes.

According to him, employers are free to choose foreign maids from the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Laos because the government does not limit the source countries for PRA recruitment.

“Every PRA intake must comply with the eligibility requirements outlined such as age, gender and pass a health examination by the Foreign Workers Medical Examination Monitoring Agency (Fomema) upon arrival in the country,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said this to clarify allegations that the government charged a high fee of up to five figures for the PRA recruitment process, as reported by a local English-language newspaper on Wednesday (Jan 5).

He said that as of Dec 31, 88,173 PRAs were holding Temporary Working Visit Passes (PLKS).

Employers who wish to obtain information on the PRA application procedure, as well as related information, can browse the Immigration Department’s official portal www.imi.gov.my or the department’s official social media. – Bernama