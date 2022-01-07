Khairy: Two families among seven Omicron cases reported in Sarawak yesterday

KUCHING (Jan 7): Members of two different families were among the seven new Covid-19 Omicron variant cases reported in Sarawak yesterday, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a statement, he said three cases involved a father and two children who had gone on holiday in Kedah and Penang last month.

“They were detected positive upon returning to the state. They have also infected their grandmother, after they returned from their trip.

“The mother of the two children is currently categorised as Presumptive Omicron and is waiting for the genome sequence result,” he said.

Khairy said for the other family, one case underwent screening at a private clinic after getting a fever.

“The test result was positive, with the Omicron variant. The father of this case, categorised as a close contact, was also screened and found positive for the same variant.

“Both cases had no history of traveling during the incubation period nor were they exposed to other positive cases with Omicron variant,” he said.

The seventh case involved an individual who tested positive with the variant after a health screening prior to returning to the case’s country of employment.

As there is no history of traveling to another country during the incubation period, this case is categorised as a local transmission and the cause of infection has not been identified.

The Borneo Post is attempting to contact the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Public Health, Local Government and Housing Ministry for more information.