Lau: MACC video on medical profession poor taste, out of touch with reality

SIBU (Jan 7): Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew said the video by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) portraying the medical professions as a villain is of poor taste and out of touch with reality.

In a statement yesterday, he said the video using the medical profession was inappropriate and risible.

“At a time when the doctors and nurses are at the front lines fighting Covid-19 over the last two years, they should be appreciated and not be embarrassed and ridiculed.

“The facts do not support the medical professions as one rife with corruption but one of the cleanest among all government departments.

“Misuse of sick leave pale into insignificance when compared to complaints on other agencies,” he pointed out.

Lau was responding to the 30-second video clip by MACC depicting an act of bribery of a corrupt doctor selling bogus medical certificate.

The video was removed after receiving backlash from those in the medical field and netizens.

Lau said Malaysia’ corruption has involved many the high and mighty.

“These cases not only give Malaysia a bad name internationally but has become a reflection of what is wrong with our country.”

He also said that highlighting sick leave abuse as corrupt practice was really going after petty cases.

“There are many bigger cases with big fish that attention of MACC is needed. MACC must deal with the real issue and concentrate the fight on corruption where it is most rampant.

“Using the issue of sick leave as corruption shows the agency is really out of touch with reality,” he said.