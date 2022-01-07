Limbang hawkers raring for economic rebound

MIRI (Jan 7): Limbang District Council (LDC) has received many new applications for trading licences despite the Covid-19 pandemic, indicating positive growth and development in the local economic sector, said its chairman Sufian Mohat.

“Limbang has eyebrow-raising feat of having as many registered traders as Miri City, with over 400 traders registered with the council, a surprisingly large number for the small district.

“Traders are anticipating the return of visitors from Brunei and other countries when Covid-19 is no longer a serious threat. So far, more than 400 traders have registered with LDC. With more applications for trading licences coming in, it is also a challenge for us,” he said yesterday.

The biggest challenge, according to Suffian, was to provide sufficient trading locations in certain areas to accommodate such huge demand.

“We have proposed to the state government to provide a piece of land for a tamu (local market) in Ranggau township, as currently many traders are already trading in this area,” he noted.

“This is a two-pronged plan to ease the congestion in Limbang town centre while opening up another proper avenue for Limbang traders to ply their trade,” he added.

Limbang, which is sandwiched by the Brunei mainland and its Temburong district, has positioned itself as a tourist destination and several mega projects are expected to be completed this year.

The 1.6km Limbang Waterfront project that costs RM60 million will be the longest in the state upon its completion this year, making the town a water sports, cultural and recreational hotspot in northern Sarawak.

Limbang aims to shake off its image as a transit town and become a tourist hotspot among Bruneians and other foreign nationalities, and the upgrading of major infrastructures and facilities have been undertaken by the state government.

Limbang is also the gateway to Gunung Buda where its cave system is connected to the world natural heritage site and caves of Mulu National Park, Kampung Meritam Mud volcano and other tourist attractions.

It is also a local fruits haven for assorted durian species and other tropical fruits.